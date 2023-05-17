Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $14.37 Million Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292,167 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.94% of MYR Group worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after acquiring an additional 129,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MYR Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $131.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,506. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MYR Group news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,177,800.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,452,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

See Also

