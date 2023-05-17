Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $24.13 Million Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the quarter. Veeco Instruments accounts for 2.2% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 2.53% of Veeco Instruments worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,072,000 after purchasing an additional 224,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after buying an additional 193,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,868,000 after acquiring an additional 298,185 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,486. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

