Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $26.62 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,793 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises 2.5% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.03% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $26,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 255,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 675,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after buying an additional 159,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Insider Activity

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 143,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,499. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 117.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 752.42%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

