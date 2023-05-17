Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Invests $11.62 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 281,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.33% of YETI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of YETI by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 243,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $55.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.03 million. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.