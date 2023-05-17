New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO David Barter Sells 2,490 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) CFO David Barter sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $187,770.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,780.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Barter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, David Barter sold 8,663 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $608,055.97.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $8.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.84. 2,117,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,309. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after buying an additional 105,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in New Relic by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,211,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

