New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CRO Sells $167,237.20 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CRO Mark Dodds sold 2,218 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $167,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 22,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Dodds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Mark Dodds sold 7,696 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $540,182.24.

NEWR traded up $8.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. DA Davidson began coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

