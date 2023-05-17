NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading 5.8% Higher

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. 495,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,151,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Further Reading

