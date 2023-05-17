Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Up 100%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 100% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 1,193,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 350,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Trading Up 100.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

