Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE NIC traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.00. 5,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.70. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $86.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIC. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,713.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

