Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 16048465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. TD Cowen lowered Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Nikola Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Insider Activity at Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth $336,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

