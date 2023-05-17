North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 533 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,733,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.20 and its 200-day moving average is $145.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

