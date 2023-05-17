North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $420,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hess by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hess by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 65.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hess by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.00. 416,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,882. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.