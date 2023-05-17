North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 309 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,110,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,517. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.93.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

