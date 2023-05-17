North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.48. 766,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,187. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

