Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 620 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 168,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 41,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $119.99. 8,707,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,866,373. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

