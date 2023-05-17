Nottingham Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000.

HDV traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.75. 158,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.88.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

