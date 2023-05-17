Nottingham Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IBM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,738. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

