Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $7.78 Million in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 91,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,000. iShares Global Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,042,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,429,000 after acquiring an additional 211,368 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225,404 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 81,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,024. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

