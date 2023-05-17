Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JUST. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

JUST traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $276.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

