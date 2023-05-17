Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 78 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,799,000 after buying an additional 124,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VO stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,869. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.81 and its 200-day moving average is $210.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.