Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 485,175 Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 485,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,424,000. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF accounts for 2.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.95% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCA. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 174,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,372. The firm has a market cap of $284.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

About Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

