Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,792 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. 828,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,326. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

