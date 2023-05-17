Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.17. 2,505,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,476,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. TD Cowen downgraded Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 82.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 5,026,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $4,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 155,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 170.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

