NULS Price Down 0.5% This Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $21.99 million and approximately $446,589.97 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,294,094 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.