Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM) Plans Dividend of GBX 6

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Numis Trading Down 0.1 %
NUM stock opened at GBX 339.25 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Numis has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 349.50 ($4.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.60. The company has a market capitalization of £373.18 million, a PE ratio of 16,991.25 and a beta of 0.82.
Numis Company Profile
