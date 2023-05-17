Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM) Plans Dividend of GBX 6

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NUM stock opened at GBX 339.25 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Numis has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 349.50 ($4.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.60. The company has a market capitalization of £373.18 million, a PE ratio of 16,991.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

