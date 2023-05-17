NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CEO Sells $41,167.70 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $41,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Trading Up 2.8 %

SMR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. 839,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,245. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 853,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 93,120 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 13,270.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 85,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

