nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after buying an additional 600,250 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,665,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after buying an additional 535,754 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,524,000 after buying an additional 488,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

