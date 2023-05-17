Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 98.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYXH stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 4,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,688. The stock has a market cap of $188.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

Nyxoah ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,004.67% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. Equities analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 1,072.4% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 172,765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

