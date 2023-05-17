Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 98.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Nyxoah Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYXH stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 4,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,688. The stock has a market cap of $188.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 1,072.4% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 172,765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.