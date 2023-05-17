OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.79 and traded as high as C$3.23. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 763,707 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

OceanaGold Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.79.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$323.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.2462419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

