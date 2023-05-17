Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

