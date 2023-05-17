Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.
Old National Bancorp Stock Performance
Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.40.
About Old National Bancorp
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old National Bancorp (ONBPO)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.