ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $100.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

