OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $1,431,201.50 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 50,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,201.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at $925,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONEW. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

