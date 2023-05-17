ON’s (ONON) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at 51job in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Williams Trading downgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,915,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,278. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. ON had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ON by 1,590.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 86.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

