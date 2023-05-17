Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $3.22. Oragenics shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 9,276 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oragenics in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

