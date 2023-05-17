Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $3.22. Oragenics shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 9,276 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oragenics in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Oragenics Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
