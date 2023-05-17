Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.02% and a negative return on equity of 110.80%.
Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ORTX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on ORTX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
