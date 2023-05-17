Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.02% and a negative return on equity of 110.80%.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORTX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORTX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15,148.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

