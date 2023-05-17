Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.40

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 69 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Orion Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

