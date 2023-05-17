Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.28

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.28 and traded as low as C$8.12. Orocobre shares last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 19,462 shares changing hands.

Orocobre Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -36.00.

Orocobre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.