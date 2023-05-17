Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after buying an additional 803,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 210,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,036,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,739,000 after buying an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

