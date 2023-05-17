Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.42 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $255,714.53 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,750.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00344563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.00567222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00068684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.40 or 0.00435016 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,114,056 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

