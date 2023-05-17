Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.97

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.97 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.13). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.14), with a volume of 107,218 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3,043.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.04.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

