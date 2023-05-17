Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 48000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Pacton Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Pacton Gold Company Profile

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

