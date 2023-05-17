PageGroup plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.76 (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.76 ($0.13) per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PageGroup Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PAGE opened at GBX 441.20 ($5.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 446.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 457.87. PageGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 356.80 ($4.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 501.50 ($6.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get PageGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.64) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PageGroup from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 410 ($5.14) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.52) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity

About PageGroup

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.51), for a total value of £42,310.40 ($53,000.63). In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.51), for a total transaction of £42,310.40 ($53,000.63). Also, insider Angela Seymour-Jackson bought 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 447 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.45 ($12,514.66). Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.