Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAAS. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PAAS traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$21.85. 763,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,674. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$18.14 and a 1-year high of C$30.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.