Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.12

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 17.12 and last traded at 17.46, with a volume of 7672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 17.15.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is 23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 8.13 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -123.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 114.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 150.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

