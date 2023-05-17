Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 836,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,823% from the average session volume of 43,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.86.

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe Union, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies.

