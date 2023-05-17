Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Park National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Park National has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Park National to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Price Performance

PRK stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35. Park National has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Park National had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park National will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan Delawder bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.52 per share, for a total transaction of $62,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Park National by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

About Park National

(Get Rating)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.