Patrick McMahon Buys 80 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £123.20 ($154.33).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Patrick McMahon acquired 82 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £127.10 ($159.21).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 88 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £125.84 ($157.63).

CCR traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 153 ($1.92). 124,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The company has a market capitalization of £601.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.70, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. C&C Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 138.70 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.40 ($2.71). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.40.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

