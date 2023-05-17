Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,708 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Paycom Software worth $26,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $265.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

