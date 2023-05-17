Paycor HCM, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycor HCM in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paycor HCM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,507 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $24,039,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

