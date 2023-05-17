Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. Paysafe’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Paysafe by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Paysafe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paysafe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

